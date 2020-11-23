West Herr making Thanksgiving complete for thousands of families across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The West Herr Automotive Group has made Thanksgiving more complete for thousands of families across Western New York.

The business donated enough turkey to feed 4,000 Buffalo families.

West Herr’s President and CEO joined Mayor Byron Brown for one of the distributions on Saturday in Buffalo.

The people of West Herr noticed that because of the pandemic, there were more people needing this help for the first time, who in most years might not have needed it.

“You know this is a first for them, they wouldn’t ask for anything and this year was a tough year, and they were grateful that we were doing it and seeing what charities we were giving to so they could be the recipient of our donations,” Executive Assistant at West Herr Elizabeth Hall said.

West Herr also distributed 1,000 turkeys to families in the Rochester area.