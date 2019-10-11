Western New York family suing Fisher-Price and blaming sleeper for their baby’s death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fisher-Price is at the center of another lawsuit, this one from a Western New York family, over its inclined infant Rock ‘N’ Play sleeper.

According to the lawsuit, James Weigand died in January. The suit claims that Fisher-Price was negligent by allowing the product to be sold.

The filing states that the infant died as a result of positional suffocation.

According to the American Pediatric Association, babies are supposed to sleep on a flat surface. The surface of the Rock ‘N’ Play has an incline.

The produce has been on store shelves since 2009. In April, more than 4 1/2 million sleepers were recalled. At least 30 baby deaths have been reported.

Fisher-Price is based in East Aurora.

