Western New York Independent Living hosting annual Disability Pride Festival

by: News 4 Staff

(WIVB) — Western New York Independent Living is hosting their annual Disability Pride Festival to mark the 31st anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act being signed into law.

The law, which was signed by President George H.W. Bush on July 26, 1990 makes discriminating against people with disabilities illegal.

The purpose for this event is to educate Western New Yorkers on the issues relating to those with disabilities and the contributions that they make to the broader community.

The Disability Pride Festival wraps up following those activities on Friday.

