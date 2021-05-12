Western New York restaurants raise chicken wing prices again

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The nationwide chicken wing shortage has impacted restaurants all around. Now another rise in prices is putting restaurant owners in a tough situation.

The owner of Mooney’s on Military Road is expecting to pay an extra $3-$4 per case, each week for his chicken wings. That’s a spike he’s expecting to see until July, and one that’s forcing him to increase his own prices.

“I was losing money on every order of single wings I was selling,” said Chris McCann. “There’s no way to survive on that.”

McCann says he’s been making it a point to keep customers in the loop with how much they could be paying for their meals.

“I tell them when they call and order chicken wings. I tell them right away about the price increase, and I’ve had some people hang up on me, and some people say ‘oh, we understand 100%. We know it’s happening everywhere’.”

McCann says customers will likely notice a change in service right away.

“Some restaurants are going to choose to go with the smaller wing. Some restaurants are going to raise the prices. Some are going to do both.”

Unfortunately, once restaurants run out of wings, they can’t get more in. It’s not a permanent change…but McCann says without it, already struggling restaurants could go under.

“Especially in Buffalo, we’re tough. We’re going to get by. We’re going to adapt. We’re going to overcome. It’s just a matter of, temporarily, we have to do this to survive.”