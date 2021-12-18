Western New Yorkers participate in Wreaths Across America at graves of service members

(WIVB) — Folks in our neck of the woods are honoring the brave men and women who served.
Five cemeteries across New York State, including Whirlwind Veterans and Warrior Retreat in Eden, are accepting volunteers to lay wreaths at graves in remembrance of fallen veterans, including those whose graves are left unmarked.
Organizers say even though the weather wasn’t exactly cooperating Saturday, it is so important to thank those in our community who served.
