Wheels up — More WNYers traveling ahead of Easter, their second in the pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Americans are preparing to celebrate their second Easter of the coronavirus pandemic and this time around, more are traveling.

The Transporation Security Administration reported more than one and a half million people nationwide flew out of airports on Friday, that’s the highest number of people since March 12 of last year.

According to the spokesperson for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, Buffalo is following alongside that trend in travelers. Officials say Friday around 4,000 people flew out of the airport.

For context, last year officials say they had 600 passengers, and during pre-covid, there would normally be sometimes as many as 9,000 people traveling during the Easter holiday.

Helen Tederous with the NFTA, says they’re starting to see more people again because travel restrictions were lifted and more people are getting vaccinated.

On April 1, New York State lifted the restrictions that required people to quarantine when arriving back in New York. She says this uptick in travelers is promising.

“For a year we saw days where we only had a few flights. That’s difficult for us. We are in the travel business and we are used to people, we like to see people traveling, we like to see people traveling safely of course so this has definitely been a big morale boost for us,” Tederous said.

Fully vaccinated people are not required to quarantine or get tested. Travelers who aren’t vaccinated also don’t have the quarantine but do have to monitor their symptoms

And all travelers, vaccinated or not, are still required to wear a mask and social distance.