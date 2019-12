BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Through New Year’s Eve, you can register with Designated Drivers of Buffalo for a free and safe ride home at the end of a night out.

The William Mattar Law Offices have again partnered for the Safe Ride Home 4 the Holidays program. It’s been going on since Thanksgiving.

DDOB offers a membership which provides drivers for both you and your vehicle to prevent people from getting behind the wheel while impaired.