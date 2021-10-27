Williamsville man places third during Jeopardy! appearance

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local man faced off on Jeopardy! Tuesday night.

But our hometown contestant wasn’t able to get the win. Williamsville’s Mandela Namaste placed third, but 11-day champion Jonathan Fisher’s reign came to an end, as well.

Fisher won nearly $250,000 during his run on the show.

