Wind storm leaves tens of thousands of WNYers without power

Friday, 1:10 p.m.
The rapid winds are causing problems for tens of thousands of western New Yorkers, as many are without power.
Across western New York, National Grid is reporting more than 18,000 outages — the majority of which are in Erie County, and parts of Niagara and Genesee counties.
NYSEG customers in Erie County are seeing even worse numbers, with nearly 21,000 outages reported across of the region.
Additionally, more than 1,500 outages were reported in Chautauqua County, most of which are in Silver Creek.
Right now, it’s not clear when the power will return.
