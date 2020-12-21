Winter Storm Watch for parts of Western New York

Valid Until 1:00pm, Sat, December 26
Winter Storm Watch in effect from Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon
- What heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of more than 9 inches possible in the most persistent lake snows. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
- Where Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties.
- When from Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon.
- Impacts travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Instructions
Narrow bands of heavy snow could impact portions of the region. Localized travel problems will be possible.