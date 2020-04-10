With many Easter plans cancelled, AAA advises travelers to reschedule now

FILE – In this April 1, 2020, file photo, several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked at Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Easter’s normally one of the top times for travel, annually, but this year is different.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many families’ travel plans have been put on hold.

Despite this, AAA wants potential travelers to keep dreaming of palm trees and warmer destinations. Why? Because people should start rescheduling and replanning now, they say.

AAA Western and Central New York is anticipating high demand for travel this summer and fall. Since inventory will be limited, travelers are advise to book plans sooner rather than later.

AAA says these are some of the top requested destinations for information on future travel:

· Orlando – Disney & Universal

· National Parks – including South Dakota, Mt. Rushmore, Badlands

· New Orleans

· Alaska

· California Wine Trail

· Driveable Destinations: Williamsburg/Philadelphia, Bar Harbor/Kennebunkport

· Greece & Croatia

· Ireland

· Italy

· Ocean & River Cruising

To reach AAA Travel directly, call 800-937-1222 or visit AAA.com