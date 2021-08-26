WNY agencies prepare to take in Afghan refugees

(WIVB) — In Western New York, local agencies are preparing to take in refugees from Afghanistan.

Many have already arrived in the United States. Members of Jewish Family Services are in Texas, processing refugees as they come in.

Eventually, some of these people are expected to travel to WNY where they can begin a new chapter in their lives.

“We can only do this together, as a community. Over the next week, JFS will work with our close partners in resettlement: the international institute, Catholic Charities, Journey’s End, Jericho Road, and of course JFS, to build out a plan to receive refugees,” said Molly Carr.

Jewish Family Services is a 160-year-old agency that originally helped re-settle Jewish families in our area.