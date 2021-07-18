WNY Air Force veteran bikes 100 miles to raise awareness for fellow veterans and their families

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local Air Force veteran rode his bike 100 miles Saturday to help raise money for other veterans and their families.

This is the second time that Western New York native Kurtiss “Kurby” Driscoll has done this. His ride rolled off at 7 a.m. in Buffalo and is coming to a close Saturday night near Rochester.

Driscoll says that he noticed the needs of veterans and their loved ones after a four-year stint in the Air Force and that is why he is doing this. And the weather Friday was not going to stop him.

“It’s just mental, man. You just get up and you do it. It’s going to be a challenge with the rain which I like. It will be challenging but it will be more worth it when I finish,” said Driscoll.

Last year, he raised $2,300 on this ride. It’s unclear how much money he raised this time around, but Kurtiss is hopeful that he hits close to the $5,000 mark.