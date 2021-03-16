WNY airports, transit systems set to receive tens of millions of dollars

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York’s airports and transit systems are in line to receive tens of millions of dollars as part of the newest COVID relief package.

Sen. Charles Schumer released an estimated breakdown — around $20 million is expected to go to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, and about $2 million will go to the Niagara Falls International Airport.

Both the airports in Dunkirk and Jamestown are expected to receive about $32,000.

The Buffalo Metro Rail is expected to see an estimated $79 million, as well.

The money is meant to help airports and transportation systems keep operating while New York works to recover from the pandemic.