WNY bagel shop continues green bagel tradition ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bagel Jays is keeping its St. Patrick’s Day tradition alive.

News 4 stopped by the store on Delaware avenue Sunday, where green bagels and corned beef are on sale.

Bagel Jay’s owner says this is something people look forward to every year.

“We go through a lot of green bagels, last year and this year, unfortunately, there was o parade, you know the reasons of COVID, and ya know its always festive. Especially here on Delaware, a lot of people going down the parade, they go down Delaware. They enjoy coming in, grabbing a bagel, and soak up some beer or whatever.” Jay Gershberg, CEO, Bagel Jays

Bagel Jays has been offering green bagels since 1977 and has only missed one year.