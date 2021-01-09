WNY pizzeria sees uptick in business during Bills games and a coffeeshop creating Buffalo-inspired food

(WIVB)– With Bills fans still limited inside the stands, pizzerias across Western New York were swamped keeping up with orders from Saturday’s Bills game.

The owner of Macy’s Place Pizzeria in Cheektowaga said he’s definitely seeing a lot more business during football games this season and said the Bills vs. Colts gameday looked like Superbowl Sunday.

“We’ve been taking orders all night, all morning. Since 10 a.m. people have been picking up pizzas and we’ve been booked up pretty much for the entire day.” Nicholas Argy, Owner, Macy’s Place Pizzeria

And it’s not just pizza places getting in on today’s action, News 4 stopped by Wonder Coffeehouse near Buffalo RiverWorks.

In honor of the team, the staff unveiled “The Buffalo” this month, a waffle stuffed with chicken wing dip.

Co-Owner Kate Vacanti says it’s been a tough year for business, but they’re finding ways to keep their spirits up.

“This is really who we are as Buffalonians. Most of us here were born and raised and we kind of get knocked down, and you keep going.” Kate Vacanti, Co-owner, Wonder Coffeehouse

Kate says if people in Buffalo and the Bills know anything, it’s perseverance.