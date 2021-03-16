WNY colleges, other institutions expected to receive more than $172 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A number of colleges and other higher education institutions in western New York are set to receive more than $172 million in federal money via the American Rescue Plan.

Rep. Brian Higgins announced the allocation of funds on Tuesday, noting that at least half of the money is dedicated directly to students.

“The pandemic has challenged college students and institutions which are traditionally designed to bring people together in living and learning communities,” Higgins says. “Struggling college students are running up against new financial and educational hurdles. The American Rescue Plan will help to ease the financial burden created by COVID and keep students on track to receive their degree.”

In all, the American Rescue Plan includes nearly $40 billion for higher education institutions across the country. Here’s an estimate of how much different schools in the local region will receive:

Institution of Higher Education Total Allocation Minimum Amount Dedicated to Students Canisius College $6,108,000 $3,054,000 Daemen College $5,221,000 $2,610,500 D’Youville College $5,240,000 $2,620,000 Erie 1 BOCES $1,524,000 $762,000 Erie 2 ‐ Chautauqua ‐ Cattaraugus BOCES $902,000 $451,000 Erie Community College $25,390,000 $12,695,000 Hilbert College $2,331,000 $1,165,500 Medaille College $6,510,000 $3,255,000 Niagara University $7,103,000 $3,551,500 Niagara County Community College $12,359,000 $6,179,500 University at Buffalo $63,486,000 $31,743,000 Buffalo State College $30,077,000 $15,038,500 Trocaire College $4,130,000 $2,065,000 Villa Maria College $2,325,000 $1,162,500 TOTAL $172,706,000 $86,353,000

These estimates came from the American Council on Education, and could change, Higgins’ office says.