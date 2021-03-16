WNY colleges, other institutions expected to receive more than $172 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A number of colleges and other higher education institutions in western New York are set to receive more than $172 million in federal money via the American Rescue Plan.

Rep. Brian Higgins announced the allocation of funds on Tuesday, noting that at least half of the money is dedicated directly to students.

“The pandemic has challenged college students and institutions which are traditionally designed to bring people together in living and learning communities,” Higgins says. “Struggling college students are running up against new financial and educational hurdles. The American Rescue Plan will help to ease the financial burden created by COVID and keep students on track to receive their degree.”

In all, the American Rescue Plan includes nearly $40 billion for higher education institutions across the country. Here’s an estimate of how much different schools in the local region will receive:

Institution of Higher EducationTotal AllocationMinimum Amount Dedicated to Students
Canisius College $6,108,000 $3,054,000
Daemen College$5,221,000$2,610,500
D’Youville College$5,240,000 $2,620,000
Erie 1 BOCES$1,524,000$762,000
Erie 2 ‐ Chautauqua ‐ Cattaraugus BOCES$902,000$451,000
Erie Community College$25,390,000$12,695,000
Hilbert College$2,331,000$1,165,500
Medaille College $6,510,000$3,255,000
Niagara University$7,103,000$3,551,500
Niagara County Community College$12,359,000$6,179,500
University at Buffalo $63,486,000$31,743,000
Buffalo State College$30,077,000$15,038,500
Trocaire College$4,130,000$2,065,000
Villa Maria College$2,325,000 $1,162,500
 
TOTAL$172,706,000$86,353,000

These estimates came from the American Council on Education, and could change, Higgins’ office says.

