WNY courts to begin virtual proceedings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York court proceedings are going digital for the time being.

Virtual court proceedings, through Skype for Business, will begin in supreme, surrogate, family, county, city, town and village matters.

Concerning New York’s 8th Judicial District, Erie County will begin conducting proceedings this way on Friday, while the remaining counties in the district (Niagara, Orleans, Wyoming, Genesee, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany) will turn digital on Monday.

This is being done to minimize courthouse traffic and lessen the spread of COVID-19.

All non-essential functions of the 8th Judicial District are postponed until further notice, as of March 17. An amendment to this allows judges, defendants/litigants, attorneys and some court staff to appear in a video conference.

If tech issues occur, telephonic appearances will be permitted for all essential matters, other than criminal cases.

All new court filings that are not essential matters will not be accepted.

Contact and postponement information is available for all courthouses here.