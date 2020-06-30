WNY enters Phase Four

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Phase Four no longer includes shopping malls, gyms or movie theaters. So, what was cleared to open Tuesday in western New York?

Outdoor and lower-risk activities have been given the green light. That includes aquariums, zoos and museums at limited capacity.

New York updated its guidelines late last week, dropping gyms and malls.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that in order for large malls to reopen, they’ll be required to install air filtration systems that can remove COVID-19 particles.

