WNY families enjoy first weekend of Fall at Becker Farms

GASPORT N.Y. (WIVB) — Families across Western New York are getting in the Autumn spirit at Becker Farms in Niagara County.

“The kids got to play, and we got to got pumpkins and apples and we had a lot of fun,” said Hannah Moore who visited the farm with her family.

“It’s my birthday tomorrow so we came out to celebrate it with some apples and donuts and stuff,” said Ainsley Cousins.

People kicked off the first weekend of Fall by picking apples and pumpkins, going through corn mazes and tying the knot.

“Just started with apple picking, they want to go see the animals and we’ll probably pick some pumpkins,” said Dwana Dixon.

Visitors say they have noticed there are smaller crowds this year compared to last year.

“They didn’t have the jumping pad open last year so it’s a lot better and it’s not as busy as last year,” Moore said.

“I don’t know if it was just a different time and day but I feel like it’s less people this year than last year,” Dixon said.

Owners say that’s because last year a lot more places around Western New York were still closed and Becker Farms was open and offered a lot of outdoor activities.

“The difference is that everyone seems a bit more relaxed, everybody is having a good time and the fear isn’t there I guess maybe,” co-owner Melinda Vizcarra said. “Everybody’s been really happy. We did keep some things from last year that worked well that forced us to change and the changes were good.”

Changes like keeping an admission charge on the weekends. Vizcarra says this allows the farm to limit the number of people and prevent any long wait times.

“You get your bag, you get your wristband and then you can go and walk all over the farm and enjoy it at your leisure without having to spend a lot of time waiting,” Vizcarra said.