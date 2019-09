(WIVB) — Western New York native Jason Zuffranieri continues his legendary run on Jeopardy!

He won his 17th match on Monday night, netting more than $470,000 since his streak began.

Zuffranieri is third in all-time winnings, behind the likes of Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer.

Can he keep it rolling? Watch Zuffranieri again Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. on CBS.