WNY girl celebrates Valentine’s birthday with special car parade

(WIVB)– The weather didn’t stop a local girl from getting quite the birthday surprise.

10-year-old Onnolee Hawley didn’t think she was going to be able to celebrate her birthday because of coronavirus.

What she didn’t know is that her first double-digit birthday wasn’t just going to turn heads, it was going to turn wheels.

That’s because her family planned a car parade birthday where people decked out their cars and gave her quite a show.

“It’s a big celebration because we do a big party and we couldn’t this year, so Onnolee is very thrilled and I guess we made her day and hopefully other people will bring drive-bys back.” Patty Fedele, Onnolee’s Grandmother

Onnolee says she was surprised and happy.

But she couldn’t talk long, she had presents she had to get to.