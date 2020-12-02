WNY has had highest increase in COVID hospitalizations in past 3 weeks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York hasn’t been looking good in terms of COVID-19 numbers lately.

During his conference on Wednesday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that western New York has had the highest increase in hospitalizations over the last three weeks, at 262.39 percent.

The Southern Tier has had the lowest increase at 12.10 percent.

On Tuesday, 3,924 were receiving hospital care because of COVID-19.

Overall, the state is doing better than most of the country in terms of the spread of the virus.

With all 50 states ranked, Gov. Cuomo says New York sits at number 46 in terms of the highest average positivity rates over the past week.

That data comes from the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. New York’s rate of 3.97 percent is far lower than the state with the highest positivity rate. That’s Idaho at 49 percent.

4.63 percent of Tuesday’s COVID-19 tests in New York came back positive. 69 people died as a result of the virus.

Arguably the biggest announcement of Cuomo’s conference was about vaccines. The Governor says 170,000 doses of a vaccine could arrive in New York by December 15.

Still, it will be many months before the majority of New Yorkers are vaccinated.

