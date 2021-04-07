WNY native Jonah Heim hits first MLB home run

(WIVB) — A western New York native got his first MLB home run on Tuesday.

The Texas Rangers’ Jonah Heim made great contact against veteran pitcher Tommy Milone in the bottom of the sixth inning and sent one just over the wall.

That gave the Rangers a 6-1 lead. They ended up beating the Blue Jays 7-4.

Heim attended Kenmore East and Amherst high schools. He was a fourth-round draft pick in 2013 and has been advancing through the Minor League system ever since.

Heim broke into the Majors with the Oakland Athletics in 2020, appearing in 13 games. He was traded to Texas in the offseason and is currently splitting catching duties with Jose Trevino.

According to MLB’s Statcast, Heim’s homer travelled 392 feet.