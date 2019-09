(WIVB) — Jason Zuffranieri is on a historic Jeopardy! run.

The western New York native, who now lives in New Mexico, won his 16th Jeopardy! game and is looking to keep the streak going.

With more than $437,000, he is now third in all-time regular season winnings.

The only two people ahead of him in total winnings are Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer.

Jeopardy! airs every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on CBS.