WNY receives $1.5 million grant to combat human trafficking

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than a million dollars is being dedicated to combatting human trafficking in Western New York.

Tuesday, local leaders announced a $1.5 million federal grant to combat human trafficking over the course of three years. Law enforcement agencies say the funds will increase victim screening and support, while investigating and prosecuting their traffickers.

Homeland Security agents say a way people can help stop human trafficking is by reporting any suspicious activity to their hotline. That number is 1-866-347-2423. Additional numbers and resources can be found here.