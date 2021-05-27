WNY residents charged in captiol riots in court today

(WIVB) — Four Western New Yorkers recently charged with participating in the capitol riots made their first virtual appearances today in U.S. District Court.

Traci Sunstrum of Amherst, John Juran of Williamsville, William Michael Sywak of Hamburg and his son William Jason Sywak of Arcade are charged with federal misdemeanors, including entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct.

The court ordered Sunstrum and the Sywaks to refrain from using or possessing any illegal drugs.

All four were released under standard conditions, which include travel restrictions and orders to hand over any passports.