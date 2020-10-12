WNY sees highest number of hospitalized COVID patients since June on Saturday

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saturday’s numbers for western New York aren’t encouraging in the fight against COVID-19.

On Saturday, there were 64 people being treated for the coronavirus at hospitals here in the region. It was an increase of five from the previous day’s number of 59.

The last time western New York had a total in the 60s was June.

On Saturday, 18 of those who were hospitalized were receiving intensive care.

Hospital data for Sunday isn’t available on the New York State website yet, but 83 new cases were reported in western New York that day.

Those results came from more than 5,900 tests, with an infection rate of 1.4 percent.

