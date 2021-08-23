WNY sees slight drop in gas prices, but no change in state average

(WIVB) — The national average is down three cents, but New York’s hasn’t changed when looking at this week’s gas prices.
- U.S. average: $3.16/gallon ($2.19 in 2020)
- NYS average: $3.22/gallon ($2.25 in 2020)
Here are the averages across upstate New York:
- Batavia – $3.22 (down two cents since last week)
- Buffalo – $3.14 (down one cent since last week)
- Ithaca – $3.18 (down one cent since last week)
- Rochester – $3.19 (down one cent since last week)
- Rome – $3.27 (no change since last week)
- Syracuse – $3.18 (down one cent since last week)
- Watertown – $3.21 (down one cent since last week)
“If demand continues to soften and supply builds throughout this month, pump prices will likely continue to decline ahead of Labor Day weekend,” AAA says. “However, strong holiday weekend travel would push prices up based on demand.”
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.