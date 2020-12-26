WNY Snow Totals: Hamburg sees 21 inches of snow so far

If you wanted the snow, you certainly got the snow! Lake effect has taken over Western New York since the wee hours of Christmas morning, and it doesn’t show signs of letting up just yet!

The National Weather Service released snow totals for the counties in the area, and some may shock you.

Here’s a look at what some areas are dealing with in terms of total snow:

Erie County

HAMBURG 21.0 IN EDEN 19.0 IN BOSTON 19.0 IN 1 SSE BUFFALO 18.5 IN LANCASTER 18.0 IN 1 SE ELMA CENTER 16.0 IN 4 ENE ANGOLA ON THE LAKE 15.0 IN ORCHARD PARK 15.0 IN WEST SENECA 14.0 IN EAST AURORA 14.0 IN 1 ENE CHEEKTOWAGA 14.0 IN ELMA CENTER 13.5 IN 2 S WEST SENECA 13.0 IN 1 S CHEEKTOWAGA 12.0 IN 2 NW SOUTH WALES 11.8 IN BUFFALO AIRPORT 11.3 IN 3 NE HOLLAND 10.2 IN 1 N CLARENCE 8.0 IN 1 E SPRINGVILLE 5.0 IN 1 N WILLIAMSVILLE 5.0 IN SARDINIA 4.8 IN AMHERST 3.5 IN 2 SSW NORTH TONAWANDA 1.0 IN

Niagara County

NIAGARA FALLS E 2.8 IN NORTH TONAWANDA WNW 1.5 IN NORTH TONAWANDA 1.5 IN NW NORTH TONAWANDA 1.3 IN SANBORN NE 1.1 IN LOCKPORT NE 0.8 IN LOCKPORT ESE 0.7 IN

Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE ESE 12.0 IN SILVER CREEK 9.5 IN DUNKIRK S 9.5 IN FREDONIA WNW 7.5 IN GERRY N 5.6 IN JAMESTOWN ENE 4.0 IN FALCONER WSW 3.0 IN SHERMAN 12.0 IN

Genesee County

BATAVIA WSW 13.0 IN LE ROY E 2.4 IN E STAFFORD 1.5 IN CORFU 12.5 IN EAST BETHANY 7.0 IN

Cattaraugus County

PERRYSBURG 10.0 IN N PERRYSBURG 15.2 IN GREAT VALLEY WNW 5.5 IN RANDOLPH ENE 3.0 IN CATTARAUGUS 2.0 IN OLEAN 0.4 IN