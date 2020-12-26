WNY Snow Totals: Hamburg sees 21 inches of snow so far

If you wanted the snow, you certainly got the snow! Lake effect has taken over Western New York since the wee hours of Christmas morning, and it doesn’t show signs of letting up just yet!

The National Weather Service released snow totals for the counties in the area, and some may shock you.

Here’s a look at what some areas are dealing with in terms of total snow:

Erie County

HAMBURG                      21.0 IN             
EDEN                         19.0 IN                  
BOSTON                       19.0 IN                 
1 SSE BUFFALO                18.5 IN                 
LANCASTER                    18.0 IN                  
1 SE ELMA CENTER             16.0 IN               
4 ENE ANGOLA ON THE LAKE     15.0 IN                  
ORCHARD PARK                 15.0 IN        
WEST SENECA                  14.0 IN                  
EAST AURORA                  14.0 IN                
1 ENE CHEEKTOWAGA            14.0 IN                
ELMA CENTER                  13.5 IN                 
2 S WEST SENECA              13.0 IN                 
1 S CHEEKTOWAGA              12.0 IN                
2 NW SOUTH WALES             11.8 IN        
BUFFALO AIRPORT              11.3 IN                 
3 NE HOLLAND                 10.2 IN     
1 N CLARENCE                 8.0 IN         
1 E SPRINGVILLE              5.0 IN              
1 N WILLIAMSVILLE            5.0 IN                
SARDINIA                     4.8 IN          
AMHERST                      3.5 IN                  
2 SSW NORTH TONAWANDA        1.0 IN

Niagara County

NIAGARA FALLS E            2.8 IN               
NORTH TONAWANDA WNW        1.5 IN               
NORTH TONAWANDA            1.5 IN                    
NW NORTH TONAWANDA         1.3 IN         
SANBORN NE                 1.1 IN                     
LOCKPORT NE                0.8 IN               
LOCKPORT ESE               0.7 IN

Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE ESE             12.0 IN                
SILVER CREEK              9.5 IN                    
DUNKIRK S                 9.5 IN                  
FREDONIA WNW              7.5 IN          
GERRY N                   5.6 IN          
JAMESTOWN ENE             4.0 IN              
FALCONER WSW              3.0 IN  
SHERMAN                  12.0 IN

Genesee County 

BATAVIA WSW              13.0 IN       
LE ROY E                  2.4 IN                    
E STAFFORD                1.5 IN    
CORFU                    12.5 IN 
EAST BETHANY              7.0 IN

Cattaraugus County

PERRYSBURG                  10.0 IN      
N PERRYSBURG                15.2 IN
GREAT VALLEY WNW             5.5 IN    
RANDOLPH ENE                 3.0 IN    
CATTARAUGUS                  2.0 IN        
OLEAN                        0.4 IN

