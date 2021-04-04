WNYers attend Easter mass in-person after cancellations last year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Easter Sunday marks the first major holiday mass for Bishop Michael Fisher, of the Diocese of Buffalo.

The diocese’s Easter service was held at St. Joseph Cathedral in Buffalo.

Last year Easter mass was canceled by many parishes because of the pandemic.

We caught up with one parishioner who said he was happy to celebrate with his grandfather who has been alone in his home for most of the past year.

For others, they say it felt good to be back.

Buffalo’s Max Wopperer said “It is definitely important that we still get to come down here. It has been a tradition as long as I can remember.”

Billy Russo of Buffalo told us, “It was very painful to watch an empty church from a tv screen. And I knew that it meant a lot to come here today.”

That second gentleman said he felt like he is celebrating not only the resurrection of Jesus, but a hopeful new beginning as restrictions continue to ease up.