WNYers brave a snowy April day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s never a good thing to see snow in the springtime, but many Western New Yorkers seem to be taking it in stride.

Wheatfield resident Kenneth Devanter said, “Anything can happen, anything can happen! And guess what Buffalo can take it. We’re winners!”

“It’s been so long since it’s been hot, we need some sun,” said Buffalo resident Tammy Saj.

The springtime winter blast didn’t stop this Kenmore mom from running errands today and getting ready for her son Hudson’s 4th birthday.

“It’s Buffalo so it’s not surprising, unfortunately, I just got my car done, the interior and everything and now the snow came,” Kenmore resident Shannon Baccari told us.

Throughout the day, the snow didn’t accumulate much on the streets. But it did accumulate on some sidewalks, parking lots, grassy areas and weighed down trees.

In Buffalo, the cherry blossom trees at the Japanese Garden were laden with snow as well. Tree experts don’t expect the trees to be damaged from Wednesday’s snow.

Paula Hinz from Friends of the Japanese Gardens of Buffalo told News 4, “The last time we had a big winter mid-spring event was in 2017 and it happened in Washington D.C. and they lost half of their blossoms that same storm came through the Japanese garden and we didn’t see any. So, just based on that, what I can kind of foresee or guess is that this was a heavy show, but it’s not lasting. So my guess is that it’s just a blanket on the blossoms and over the weekend they’re going to pop out. Just in time for the cherry blossom festival on Monday.”