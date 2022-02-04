WNYers spend day clearing out snow as more continues to fall

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — People all over Western New York have been out shoveling and snow blowing trying to stay ahead of the storm.

“Not so bad so far this winter. This is expected. I always say get it over with,” said Riverside resident Richard Crispin, who’s no stranger to winters in Buffalo.

“This was a little better,” he said when asked how the roads near his house were. “I moved my car to the correct side of the street and they plowed right along here.”

Last month’s snowstorm proved to be a challenge for Buffalo city crews to clear out residential streets. Officials say they made a few changes so that this time there would be fewer issues. Those changes include ticketing and towing cars parking illegally.

City of Buffalo officials say they're not being as lenient this time around with drivers not obeying alternate side parking rules. The city is towing and ticketing cars in violation. During a storm briefing @MayorByronBrown says 50 cars have been towed. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/K2bidJBl4m — Jeff Preval (@JeffPrevalTV) February 3, 2022

“One of the things that we heard from residents in the last two storms was that they wanted their streets open and if vehicles were illegally parked, violating the alternate parking regulations, they wanted those vehicles removed,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said during a news conference Thursday on clean up efforts.

“We have been and are continuing to widen side streets as we are able to access them when alternate parking moves or when we have to move alternate parking if not enough people have moved on a street,” said Dept. of Public Works Commissioner Michael Finn.

Some residents say this is just another day in Buffalo.

“This is just typical Buffalo stuff this actually isn’t bad, now waking up in the morning when there are 22 inches in your driveway, that’s another story,” Riverside resident Paul Brown said. “I mean it’s coming down, but it actually feels kind of good to be out here.”

Stumbled upon a few cross country skiers taking advantage of the snow. ⛷❄️@news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/tSsTPfYm0g — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) February 3, 2022

There were even a few cross country skiers in the Elmwood Village making the most of the snowy weather.

“Just doing some cross country skiing as we get this old-school snowstorm in Buffalo,” said Elmwood village resident Gabriel Schmidbauer. “Enjoying the weather while we can and getting good exercise.”

“This is one of the only times I’ve ever not complained about people actually shoveling their snow and putting out salt because it gets in the way,” Paul Cocca, who was also out skiing said.