WNYers spend their Saturday shoveling and snow blowing after record-breaking snowfall

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– A lot of people have been spending their day shoveling and snow blowing their driveway or sidewalks. Not only in Hamburg but also in West Seneca and even in the Northtowns.

West Seneca resident Dave Damba has no choice but to is spend his Saturday clearing out all this snow from his driveway.

“I had to dig my way to the house so I could get into the driveway to start the snow blower it’s still going but I’ll get it done.” Dave Damba, West Seneca Resident

Damba says dealing with this weather isn’t exactly new. He said, ““It’s winter so we’re used to it.”

Evan DeMayo in Hamburg thinks the same way.

“It’s a part living out here and it’s almost like life goes on. People don’t even know it’s snowing the way people act everybody still drives around and acts like it’s 60 degrees out.” Evan DeMayo, Server, Carte Blanche

Evan DeMayo is a server at carte Blanche located off Buffalo street in Hamburg.

He says he’s had to shovel the sidewalk multiple times throughout his shift.

“It’s been really heavy. The snow gets very very heavy and you have to make sure you get all the ice chips out of the way and we’re buying salt right now so that way nobody is going to be super slippery and fall on the sidewalk.” Evan DeMayo, Server, Carte Blanche

Demayo says despite all the snowfall, he had little issues getting to work.

Sean Crotty, who’s the Town of Hamburg emergency manager. Says the town called in additional crews to help plow the roads on Saturday.

“Pretty much the whole town of Hamburg was encompassed in this storm, so we’ve actually utilized resources from other departments within the town. Our building and grounds departments. Some of their manpower is supplementing the highway department workers.” Sean Crotty, Emergency Manager, Town of Hamburg

In North Buffalo some families were enjoying all the snow by spending the day sledding at Hoyt lake.

“Obviously going into Christmas Eve, it wasn’t very snowy and then the next day you wake up and have them see the snow and especially today with even more. It’s just a lot of shoveling, you know it’s a lot of shoveling but we’re used to that in Buffalo.” Louis Carey, Buffalo Resident

We didn’t see cars stuck on the roads in Hamburg. However, over in West Seneca and South Buffalo, there were several cars stuck on the side streets.

Here in Hamburg officials say plow crews will continue to make rounds throughout the night.