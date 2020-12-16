WNY’s COVID hospitalization rate appears to be flattening and decreasing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the latest number of 527 (0.04 percent), western New York’s hospitalization rate appears to be flattening and reducing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday morning.

The region’s latest positivity rate is 6.7 percent. Now, Gov. Cuomo says the Finger Lakes region is “more of a problem than Buffalo.”

Showing a bit of Buffalove, the Governor also commented, “The Bills are doing great.”

New York has received 87,000 Pfizer vaccines and is expecting another 80,000 for nursing home residents.

Related Content New York State creates new website for COVID-19 vaccine information

If Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is approved by the FDA, the state could initially receive 300,000 doses of that, too.

“No one will pay a penny to get a vaccination,” Gov. Cuomo said.

During the conference, he outlined his plan for the second phase of vaccination, which is expected to begin next month. More on that can be found here.

In western New York, Catholic Health will lead the Regional Vaccination Hub. Essentially, that means they will be in charge of creating a plan for a regional vaccination network.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers: