BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The first woman to serve as a district judge in the Western District of New York will soon be the Chief Judge of the Western District of New York.
In addition to these facts, Elizabeth A. Wolford will also be the first woman to serve in this role in any New York district outside of the New York City area.
Upon the recommendation of Sen. Charles Schumer, Wolford was nominated to be a U.S. District Judge by President Barack Obama in 2013.
On Wednesday, she will take the place of Frank Geraci, Jr., who has served as Chief Judge of the Western District of New York since 2015.
The Western District comprises 17 counties — Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates.
- Wolford to become first woman to serve as Chief Judge of Western District of NY
- Firefighter falls through floor while responding to fire on Franklin Street
- Blood donors could win free gas for a year, or an amusement park trip for four
- Gas prices in NYS go up, but not in Buffalo or Rochester
- Search in Florida condo collapse to take weeks; deaths reach 90
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.