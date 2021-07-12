Wolford to become first woman to serve as Chief Judge of Western District of NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The first woman to serve as a district judge in the Western District of New York will soon be the Chief Judge of the Western District of New York.

In addition to these facts, Elizabeth A. Wolford will also be the first woman to serve in this role in any New York district outside of the New York City area.

Upon the recommendation of Sen. Charles Schumer, Wolford was nominated to be a U.S. District Judge by President Barack Obama in 2013.

On Wednesday, she will take the place of Frank Geraci, Jr., who has served as Chief Judge of the Western District of New York since 2015.

The Western District comprises 17 counties — Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates.