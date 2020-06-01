YMCA Buffalo Niagara summer camp program to be limited this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — YMCA Buffalo Niagara’s summer program will be limited this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The YMCA will be able to accommodate children at the following sites:
|YMCA Locations
Delaware YMCA
Independent Health YMCA
Ken-Ton YMCA
Lockport YMCA
YMCA Camp Kenan
Southtowns YMCA
YMCA Camp Eggert
William-Emslie YMCA
School Locations
Depew Middle School
Maryvale Primary School
Lewiston-Porter Primary School
Staff must wear face masks during the program, but masks are optional for children.
Children will be placed into small groups. Throughout the session, they will remain with that same group and staff member.
To sign up, either click here or contact your nearest YMCA location. If a portion of camp fees have been paid, but your child will not be participating, call your YMCA branch on a weekday sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
