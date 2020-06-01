Breaking News
WNY expected to enter Phase Two of reopening schedule on Tuesday
Closings
There are currently 272 active closings. Click for more details.

YMCA Buffalo Niagara summer camp program to be limited this year

Western New York

by:

Posted: / Updated:
YMCA Niagara Falls_119378

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — YMCA Buffalo Niagara’s summer program will be limited this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The YMCA will be able to accommodate children at the following sites:

YMCA Locations
Delaware YMCA
Independent Health YMCA
Ken-Ton YMCA
Lockport YMCA
YMCA Camp Kenan
Southtowns YMCA
YMCA Camp Eggert
William-Emslie YMCA

School Locations
Depew Middle School
Maryvale Primary School
Lewiston-Porter Primary School

Staff must wear face masks during the program, but masks are optional for children.

Children will be placed into small groups. Throughout the session, they will remain with that same group and staff member.

To sign up, either click here or contact your nearest YMCA location. If a portion of camp fees have been paid, but your child will not be participating, call your YMCA branch on a weekday sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss