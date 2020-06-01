YMCA Buffalo Niagara summer camp program to be limited this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — YMCA Buffalo Niagara’s summer program will be limited this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The YMCA will be able to accommodate children at the following sites:

YMCA Locations

Delaware YMCA

Independent Health YMCA

Ken-Ton YMCA

Lockport YMCA

YMCA Camp Kenan

Southtowns YMCA

YMCA Camp Eggert

William-Emslie YMCA



School Locations

Depew Middle School

Maryvale Primary School

Lewiston-Porter Primary School

Staff must wear face masks during the program, but masks are optional for children.

Children will be placed into small groups. Throughout the session, they will remain with that same group and staff member.

To sign up, either click here or contact your nearest YMCA location. If a portion of camp fees have been paid, but your child will not be participating, call your YMCA branch on a weekday sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.