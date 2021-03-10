Western New Yorkers enjoy the weather by supporting a local brewery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Western New Yorkers took advantage of the warm temperatures Wednesday.

We stopped by Resurgence Brewing in the Old First Ward, where people took the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.

The director of tap room operations says they’re still celebrating in a safe environment.

“We follow all the rules as mandated by the New York State and the Department of Health, everything is six feet apart, everyone has to wear a mask while they’re moving around, but while they’re seated with their party they can take their mask off.” Ben Kestner, Resurgence Brewing, Director of Taproom Operations

Resurgence says they’re looking forward to a great summer in Buffalo.