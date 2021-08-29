Western New Yorkers with the Red Cross head to Louisiana to assist with Hurricane Ida relief

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As of Sunday, we know at least four people from Western New York are deploying with the Red Cross to help in Louisiana.

And officials with the nonprofit tell us they plan to send more people down south as the storm progresses and the need for relief increases.

The Red Cross is now looking for additional volunteers to help not only nationally, but also locally.

“We certainly have an ongoing need for trained volunteers, especially as we’re in the midst of a response to Hurricane Ida, and it’s still very early in what we call our disaster season,” said Meg Rossman, regional communications manager, American Red Cross WNY Region.

If you’re interested in volunteering, the Red Cross is holding a recruitment drive Monday, which will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the organization’s Delaware Avenue location.