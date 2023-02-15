BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After over 33 years in the radio business, WGR 550’s Howard Simon has announced he will be retiring from the sports radio station on March 3.

“There is no way I can cover the many ups and downs we have been through as Buffalo sports fans over those three plus decades but I’m glad we experienced it together,” Simon said in his goodbye letter to Buffalo sports fans.

He recalled his opportunities to cover the Bills’ Super Bowl appearances, Sabres’ Stanley Cup Final appearance, Bandits and Bisons titles, college sports, and the Bills’ and Sabres’ droughts, too.

Simon also gave a shoutout to his co-host Jeremy White, whom Simon said is his longest-tenured radio partner of his career. Finally, he thanked those who listened.

“We hopefully provided some entertainment for you and maybe made you laugh every now and then. If that was a way of making a difference in this community then I’ll go out with a big smile on my face,” Simon concluded the letter. “Now I’ll sit back with all of you and hope we can celebrate that first Bills Lombardi Trophy or Sabres Stanley Cup sometime soon.”