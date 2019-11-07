What the future could hold for the former Children’s Hospital near the Elmwood Village

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The City of Buffalo is still trying to figure out what to do with the former women and children’s hospital site near the Elmwood village.

The companies Sinatra & Company Real Estate and Ellicott development are working to redevelop the area.

This $120 million dollar conversion project would turn the former site into what’s being called Elmwood crossing.

It would include a new five building, new townhouses and a proposed marketplace building.

Councilman David Rivera say the back and forth discussions between the developers and the residents are needed to help redevelop the space.

“Everybody has valid concerns some people want green space, some people are concerned with the design of the building some are concerned with the density green and those are all valid concerns,” Rivera said. “At the end of the day when this is approved my hope is that it is a better project and certainly with community engagement it was be a better project.”

The five story building on Elmwood Ave was already approved by the city. That includes retail and office space and about 23 apartments. The developers how to break ground sometime next year on the other projects.

No additional planning ideas were approved during Wednesday’s meeting. Council members decided to table this discussion and revisit it in about two weeks.