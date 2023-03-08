BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Part of the Skyway will be shut down Friday to accommodate the funeral for fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno, who lost his life battling the blaze that overtook 745 Main Street.

The funeral is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., and nearly 1,000 people from out of town are expected to attend. The inbound Skyway (Route 5) will be shut down from I-190 to Church Street half an hour before this. The closure is anticipated to last until approximately 1 p.m.

Arno, who was 37, was a three-year veteran of the Buffalo Fire Department. He left behind a wife and a 3-year-old daughter, Buffalo Fire Commissioner Williams Renaldo tells us.

Arno’s wake is set to take place Thursday, while his funeral will follow on Friday at St. Joseph’s Cathedral.

Operations at the scene of the fire will be suspended, too, on Friday.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) National Response Team Branch Chief Walter Shaw says more than 100 interviews have taken place since the fire occurred. Those interviewed include first responders, workers at the scene, the building owner and gas and electric providers, among others.

The building that caught fire was built approximately 120 years ago, and was owned by former U.S. Congressman Chris Jacobs. Its ground floor had housed costume shop DC Theatricks before the fire.

During a conference held Tuesday afternoon, Renaldo described the process of finding the cause and origin of the fire “a slow, methodical, painstaking operation” as crews seek to learn more about what happened.

Crews are using heavy machinery this week in an effort to uncover more debris.

“We do see an end in sight,” ATF National Response Team Branch Chief Walter Shaw said of the investigation Tuesday afternoon.