What to know if you’re watching “Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront” at Buffalo Harbor State Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking for a place to watch “Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront” this Father’s Day weekend, Buffalo Harbor State Park has some options.

“Buffalo Harbor State Park is a wonderful park no matter what the occasion, but to be able to witness the excitement of an air show from there is special. We know there will be some inconveniences, but we ask for cooperation and hope we can all enjoy the views no matter where we watch from.” Mark V. Mistretta, western district director, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

After an afternoon practice on Friday, June 18, the show will take place on the following Saturday and Sunday. Each show will go from Noon to 4 p.m.

Veterans and active service members will be able to watch Friday’s practice for free.

Because of the shows, some accommodations will need to be made. New York State says the boat launches at the park will be closed at dusk on June 17 and reopened after the last show.

Anyone who wants to drive into the park to view the show will have to pay a $20 vehicle use fee for a parking spot, and RVs and campers will not be permitted.

No pre-sale tickets for vehicles will be available. Additionally, Empire Passports and other state parks parking programs will not be accepted.

Slip holders at the Sun Life Marina are required to use the north entrance at Ohio St. If you want to eat at Charlie’s Boatyard, you’ll need to use that entrance and purchase a $40 food voucher.

If you’re planning to get there by bike, or on foot, you can watch the show from the park’s green space.

