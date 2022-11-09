BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The leaves are falling, and with that, we know winter is on its way. And in Buffalo, we know what that means.
What will our snow season be like this year? Our 4Warn Weather team of Todd Santos, Mike Cejka, Mike Doyle and Jordyn Jenna recently took a ride on the Edward M. Cotter fireboat to bring you our Winter Weather Outlook from the middle of Lake Erie.
You can get a better idea of what kind of winter we’re expecting to see this year by watching the special report on News 4 at 6. But if you can’t catch it then, we’ll share the full special on this page after it airs.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.