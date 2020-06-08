What would defunding mean for local police departments?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–As protests continue across the country, many people are calling for city leaders to defund police departments.

We looked into what this could mean for local police.

Several members of the Minneapolis City Council want to defund or eliminate the police department after the death of George Floyd.

It’s a growing movement happening in cities across the country as online petitions are calling defunding nationally and locally.

Many groups are calling for city leaders to stop funding police completely or decrease the amount given.

So what does that mean for local police?

Buffalo PBA President John Evans says less money would mean less squad cars on the streets.

He says it would also effect officer training because when an officer goes for training, that shift must be filled.

Evans says he understands policy changes will likely be made including Mayor Byron Brown’s recent ban on chokeholds.

The current movement isn’t just about taking money away from police.

National petitions are demanding that money be used instead for initiatives that directly serve communities.