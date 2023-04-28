BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There have been reports of more fights breaking out near the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library and Lafayette Square.
This comes after the library announced plans for heightened security measures.
News 4’s Sarah Minkewicz shared an update on what’s being done to keep people safe. Learn more in the video above.
