BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–We’re taking a closer look at the speed cameras the City of Buffalo installed.

14 cameras have been set up in school zones across the city.

Mayor Brown says those cameras caught more than 10,000 speeders on any given day during the warning period.

The city will start issuing $50 fines to drivers who have their picture taken after flashing lights are installed.

