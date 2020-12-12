‘What’s Poppin,’ Buffalo gourmet popcorn shop puts a spin on classic snack

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– ‘What’s Poppin?’ is normally a question or a greeting. In this case, it’s a gourmet popcorn shop created by two local guys knocking your average snack out of the box.

Sitting right in the heart of the Queen City, it’s the brainchild of Stefan Coker and Dave Whelan, who have something to prove.

They’ve combined their years of experience as chefs and caterers, creating a specialty popcorn distributor that’s racking up rave reviews and life-long customers.

“This is more than Buffalo New York, you know we really want to put this thing on the map. So we created our own lane of popcorn that truly doesn’t really exist.” Steve Coker, Co-Owner, What’s Poppin’ Gourmet Popcorn

The store has several locations and also offers delivery. But even more exciting is that there are more flavors than we can name.

From gluten-friendly options to holiday gift baskets. The one thing you won’t find here is anything ordinary.

“Pickle is the number one seller, white chocolate raspberry on the specialty side, freeze-dried raspberries in there, it’s just something so unique, people see it so vibrant and catches their eye, garlic-parm, cinnamon toast, peanut butter cup.” Dave Whelan, Co-Owner, What’s Poppin’ Gourmet Popcorn

The owners say that the venture began as a dare, and when they were told the business wouldn’t last, in true Western New York fashion, they never believe in backing down from a challenge.

“Somebody in a Step Out Buffalo article said that our storefront would be a barbershop in a year. We don’t remember who they are, but we thank them for that, and you know here we are shining and grinding. So yes, like I said, it’s more than selling popcorn.” Steve Coker, Co-Owner, What’s Poppin’ Gourmet Popcorn

If you want to get your fingers on this non-traditional spin of a traditional snack, you can find out all you need to know by clicking here.