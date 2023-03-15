BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Buffalo will kick off Sunday afternoon.

Starting at 2 p.m., the parade will begin with participants lining up at the McKinley Monument at Niagara Square. In a roughly one-mile-long route, the parade will move north, up Delaware to North Street.

“The UIAA along with the City of Buffalo are optimistic that the Parade will go on as scheduled,” the Buffalo St. Patrick’s Day Parade website says.

After the 2021 parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 marked the return of the annual event.

This year, the parade’s theme is “Hail to St. Patrick! God Bless America & Support Our Troops. Honor Our Frontline Workers.” West Seneca resident Jim Wannemacher will serve as 2023’s Grand Marshal.

Prior to the parade’s start, a mass with Bishop Michael Fisher and Father David Richards will take place at St. Joseph Cathedral, starting at 10:30 a.m.

More information on this year’s events can be found here.