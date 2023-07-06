BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — ShotSpotter technology sparked a debate in the Buffalo Common Council chambers last year. Ultimately, the council approved a pilot program to install the shots-fired detection technology in the Masten District.

Many are wondering when the program will start. It was slated to begin in the spring, but the technology still hasn’t been installed. Councilman Ulysees Wingo, who represents the Masten District and proposed the project, says he hopes it starts sooner rather than later.

“Why not have it in Masten where the people actually want it and the fact that it is not going to cost the city anything,” Wingo told News 4.

The council approved the free pilot program in 2022 to install the ShotSpotter detection devices on buildings around the Masten District that would detect the exact location a shot was fired.

“We don’t have technology in place to triangulate where the bullets were fired at. They go to the residents’ homes which is concerning and then you don’t have any idea where the trajectory is going. This technology proposes to do all of that,” Wingo added.

Residents say they are in favor of the program and hope the technology will expand to the entire city.

“I think it’s a good thing when the police can identify where a shot occurred. I think it’s an excellent new technology,” Samuel Herbert, a Buffalo resident and community activist, said.

“I think it’s safe for the community because we own a daycare that’s right on Walden. We’re all for safety for the kids so I think that’s a good thing,” India Calhoun added.

Calhoun is skeptical the technology will decrease crime right away, but if it works as advertised, she says it could decrease the crime rate.

“People are going to test it out anyway. You have to put it out there and if it happens and you get somebody caught up in it, eventually everybody will say ‘okay, let me stop doing what I’m doing’,” Calhoun said.

Tierra Barksdale is a mother and says her children aren’t allowed outside after a certain time. She says she reports crime to Buffalo Police, but the response is usually slow. She hopes that changes with the new program.

“This generation is a little reckless. Hopefully, I’m praying that is does because my kids live around here and I have babies around here. I’m trying to see them grow as long as they can,” Barksdale continued. “It’ll make me feel safer, them feel safer, our community feel safer. This is a lot of old folks that own their homes over here. For them to feel safer, it would be good too.”

Wingo says he spoke to the city about the delay and the city says it is working with the company on the placement of the devices in the community. He says he doesn’t anticipate any stonewalling in this process.